Pedestrian hit by SUV in Millard taken to hospital in critical condition

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV in Millard Sunday morning.

It’s reported a person in the street was hit by an SUV going southbound on Harry Anderson near Golfing Green Dr. just after 3 a.m.

Police tell 6 News they were taken to the hospital in critical condition and they are continuing to investigate what happened.

