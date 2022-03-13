Pedestrian hit by SUV in Millard taken to hospital in critical condition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV in Millard Sunday morning.

It’s reported a person in the street was hit by an SUV going southbound on Harry Anderson near Golfing Green Dr. just after 3 a.m.

Police tell 6 News they were taken to the hospital in critical condition and they are continuing to investigate what happened.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.