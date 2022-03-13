Omaha Police investigate shots fired call, another shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shots fired call overnight Sunday and a shooting Saturday night.

Officers later found out of a walk-in shooting victim at Creighton University Medical Center that was eventually taken to Bergan Mercy for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s reported she has a non-life-threatening wound to her knee. Police responded to the area of 24th and Hartman Ave on reports of a shooting.

According to the release, officers found a large crowd disturbance with several people leaving once they arrived.

Douglas County dispatch tells 6 News one person was taken to the hospital with mild injuries after reports of another shooting near 24th & Castelar St. in South Omaha.

Police haven’t confirmed if the two are related.

