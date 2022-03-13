Omaha Expo explores holistic spectrum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A growing number of Americans seem to be seeking non-traditional treatments and approaches to health, both physical and mental.

Dozens of vendors and practitioners sent out their vibes to an increasingly diverse crowd of attendees at the sixth annual Omaha Holistic Expo at the Scott Conference Center at UNO, some more curious than others.

There are practices with ancient, and in some cases, mysterious roots, such as card readings, astrology, and psychic connections.

“The short version is that they’re an intergalactic, multi-dimensional collective group of realized interdimensional entities.”

Others have found mainstream acceptance, such as the power of positivity, yoga, and acupuncture.

“Wasn’t chiropractic and acupuncture, those were weird when they first came to the Western world? What people don’t realize is, we’re all energy. Everything is energy, everything exists with its own vibrations, so when people connect with a stone, or a crystal or something, that’s working with their energy,” said Rhonda Ryan, Gypsy Bazaar.

“I think everybody’s spiritual journey is something completely different. Some they get catapulted into this because of some type of loss or drama, some type of dramatic event that happened in their lives, my son actually passed away back in 2012 and that’s what kind of dove me into Eastern philosophy, Buddhism, yoga,” said Eric Abts, Co-Owner, Awakenings.

“The Western states of the United States use a lot of holistic approach, it’s just now becoming more and more popular in our Midwest area,” Katie Schram, Owner, My Graceful Journey.

The event was one day only. More information about speakers and vendors can be found on their website.

