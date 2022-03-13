Millard North goes back-to-back in Class A beating Bellevue West 67-57

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t anywhere near the same team, in fact the Mustangs leading scorer in the championship game was not a go to guy as a junior. This year opportunity presented itself for David Harmon and he delivered a career-high in the biggest game of his life scoring 26 points on the way to a 67-57 win against Bellevue West.

Is there a better way to cap off a senior year than a dunk in the final moments of a state championship? Inside the celebration with David Harmon, Jasen Green and all of Millard North, congrats@MillardNorthHS @MNHSActivities @MNHS_Basketball @JasenGreen44 @DavidxHarmon pic.twitter.com/PRkRUnEkxa — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) March 13, 2022

The T-Birds led by a point at halftime, 33-32, and from there Millard North won with defense. They controlled the third quarter, 17-9, and the fourth quarter 18-15. Jasen Green, who’s headed to Creighton scored 13 points and had nine rebounds. Bellevue West was led by Jaden Jackson with 17 points, Josiah Dotzler scored 15.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.