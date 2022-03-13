Advertisement

Millard North goes back-to-back in Class A beating Bellevue West 67-57

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t anywhere near the same team, in fact the Mustangs leading scorer in the championship game was not a go to guy as a junior. This year opportunity presented itself for David Harmon and he delivered a career-high in the biggest game of his life scoring 26 points on the way to a 67-57 win against Bellevue West.

The T-Birds led by a point at halftime, 33-32, and from there Millard North won with defense. They controlled the third quarter, 17-9, and the fourth quarter 18-15. Jasen Green, who’s headed to Creighton scored 13 points and had nine rebounds. Bellevue West was led by Jaden Jackson with 17 points, Josiah Dotzler scored 15.

