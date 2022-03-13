Advertisement

Fatal crash in Omaha under investigation

(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have confirmed one person dead after a car crash Saturday night.

Firefighters at Station 33 witnessed the two-car crash involving a Chevy Impala and a Jeep Compass near 42nd & Grover and arrived at the scene to help.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene according to the release and the driver of the Chevy was taken to Nebraska Medicine for a non-life-threatening knee injury.

Officials have identified the driver of the Jeep as 35-year-old Regina Bright.

The release further states while speeding the Chevy collided with the Jeep as the Jeep was making a turn into the Mega Saver.

Officials say speed was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
LPD locates missing at-risk adult

Latest News

Omaha Police arrest man after cutting incident
Lutheran church hands out basic necessities for Omaha community
Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Omaha Expo explores holistic spectrum
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building