Fatal crash in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have confirmed one person dead after a car crash Saturday night.

Firefighters at Station 33 witnessed the two-car crash involving a Chevy Impala and a Jeep Compass near 42nd & Grover and arrived at the scene to help.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene according to the release and the driver of the Chevy was taken to Nebraska Medicine for a non-life-threatening knee injury.

Officials have identified the driver of the Jeep as 35-year-old Regina Bright.

The release further states while speeding the Chevy collided with the Jeep as the Jeep was making a turn into the Mega Saver.

Officials say speed was a factor in the crash.

