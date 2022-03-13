David’s Morning Forecast - Warmer weather arrives today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 20 degrees warmer across the metro this morning compared to Saturday morning. A good sign for this afternoon! Temperatures are in the upper 20s around the metro, with 30s south of I-80. With abundant sunshine today, we will see a quick warm-up. Readings should jump into the 50s by Noon, with highs in the middle 60s for much of the area. Light winds this morning will increase out of the southeast by late day, but should not be too breezy.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds increase overnight and into the morning hours on Monday as a weak cold front approaches. We may see gray skies at times during the morning, but all with little moisture available, that cold front should pass through the area without any rain showers. Winds will increase out of the northeast by the afternoon, keeping us just a bit cooler. Highs still reach the middle to upper 50s, which is above average for mid-March.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Warmer conditions quickly build back in on Tuesday as sunshine and a southwest breeze returns to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures should warm back into the lower 60s. Even warmer weather is likely Wednesday with breezy southwest winds, highs climb to near 70! Our next storm system arrives Thursday into Friday bringing a chance for rain showers to the forecast. Rainfall amounts do not appear to be all that impressive for the metro area, with the bulk of the rain passing to our south. The clouds and showers will keep us a little cooler, with highs in the low to middle 50s for Thursday and Friday. Warming right back up by Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.