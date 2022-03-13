David’s Evening Forecast - Feels like Spring this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chill in the air this morning but sunshine and south winds brought us beautiful weather this afternoon. Temperatures jumped from the 20s into the 60s this afternoon, with a high of 65 in Omaha. Lincoln nearly hitting 70 with the sunshine and south breeze. The wind will help to keep us mild this evening, holding onto the 60s through at least 7pm. Cloud increase overnight as a cold front approaches, but it doesn’t get too chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Expect cloudy skies in the morning on Monday, but we should stay dry as the cold front moves through the area. Winds will turn to the north by the afternoon, with some gusts up to 20mph. Despite the cold front, we should get in enough sunshine to help temperatures to recover back into the upper 50s. A bit of a chill Monday night as we fall off into the 30s, but warmth returns quickly with highs back into the 60s on Tuesday, and low 70s possible on Wednesday.

Rain Chances Thursday Night (WOWT)

Dry conditions for much of the winter have us looking for any chances for moisture, our next opportunity for rain coming Thursday into Friday. Right now, the bulk of that rain looks to pass south of Omaha, but we’ll keep an eye on it. The clouds and showers nearby will keep us cooler with highs in the 50s. As that system exits the region, Spring warmth returns for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 60s and even 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.