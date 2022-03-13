Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Feels like Spring this week

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chill in the air this morning but sunshine and south winds brought us beautiful weather this afternoon. Temperatures jumped from the 20s into the 60s this afternoon, with a high of 65 in Omaha. Lincoln nearly hitting 70 with the sunshine and south breeze. The wind will help to keep us mild this evening, holding onto the 60s through at least 7pm. Cloud increase overnight as a cold front approaches, but it doesn’t get too chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Omaha's Monday Forecast
Omaha's Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Expect cloudy skies in the morning on Monday, but we should stay dry as the cold front moves through the area. Winds will turn to the north by the afternoon, with some gusts up to 20mph. Despite the cold front, we should get in enough sunshine to help temperatures to recover back into the upper 50s. A bit of a chill Monday night as we fall off into the 30s, but warmth returns quickly with highs back into the 60s on Tuesday, and low 70s possible on Wednesday.

Rain Chances Thursday Night
Rain Chances Thursday Night(WOWT)

Dry conditions for much of the winter have us looking for any chances for moisture, our next opportunity for rain coming Thursday into Friday. Right now, the bulk of that rain looks to pass south of Omaha, but we’ll keep an eye on it. The clouds and showers nearby will keep us cooler with highs in the 50s. As that system exits the region, Spring warmth returns for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 60s and even 70s.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Police respond to Capitol District after reports of a person falling from a building
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
LPD locates missing at-risk adult

Latest News

Feels like Spring this week
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Warmer weather arrives today
Warmer weather arrives today
Omaha's Sunday Forecsat
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly evening, warming up Sunday