Common Senses Festival has long-awaited debut

By Brent Weber
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many events have been canceled or postponed, longstanding activities put on hold for a year or two.

And in the case of the month-long, citywide Common Senses Festival, the inaugural event had to be postponed for nearly three years.

So the time has come to raise the curtain, and open arms, to better understanding and inclusion for the neurodiverse community with what organizers call “a month-long, citywide event that explores the beautiful spectrum of human senses through interactive installations, performances, and discussions.”

It’s actually more than a month, starting with today’s Up & Away performances at Omaha’s Rose Theater, the festival runs through April - Autism Awareness Month - and concludes with a symphony event on the first of May.

”One of the primary goals of our organization, one of our missions, is to create that inclusive community, and create opportunities for the non-autistic community and the autistic community to enjoy things together, to participate, to be neighbors, in a variety of ways,” said Justin Dougherty, CEO of the non-profit Autism Action Partnership. “This festival is that on a significant scale.”

More information can be found on the Common Senses Festival website.

