AOH St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Omaha after two-year hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Omaha are back!

“Oh my gosh just the coming together of people downtown and what a special event it is and just how everybody feels like a big family when they are down here,” said Sara Langdon.

Finally, after two long years, the AOH St. Patty’s day has returned after COVID-19 put it on hold.

You could feel the excitement in Omaha’s Old Market as people were able to bring back one of their favorite old traditions.

“I take my daughter down here as a family tradition,” said Jason Kelly.

“We are excited about the parade! We haven’t been since he was one and he’s pretty excited!” said Megan Bandy.

Some have even waited a long time to make this a brand new tradition.

“So I was supposed to come in 2020 for the first time because my sister and niece have been coming since 2002. I flew in from North Carolina just for the parade,” said Nancy Zuraff.

It’s not just the large crowd that has been anxiously awaiting the return of this parade, downtown businesses have also been waiting.

“This is a huge moment for the city of Omaha. Everybody in downtown Omaha is going to love having 20-30,000 people hopefully downtown today and go to the restaurant, the bars. This is huge for the economic impact of Omaha, Nebraska,” said Tim Lonergan, 2022 President of Omaha’s AOH.

And everyone’s favorites were back in full force.

“Definitely the Irish dancer and also all the beautiful horses and the dogs of course! They are the best!”

