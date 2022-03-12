Western Iowa Hospitals partner to donate supplies to Ukraine

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - A group of hospitals in western Iowa came together to collect and ship medical supplies to Ukraine.

It started with Red Oak Iowa native Chris Hughes. The retired Major General reached out to a non-profit in Ukraine wanting to help. His plan: gather excess or expired medical supplies.

With one phone call, the idea started to spread.

“They sent me the list, I sent it to this hospital, and then the rest of the hospitals took off with it,” Hughes said.

It started with Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, but more hospitals quickly jumped on board. From Spencer to Shenandoah, they all said yes.

The supply boxes contain several hospital necessities.

“IV bags, gauze for chest wound injuries, tourniquets, things for battlefield injuries,” said Hughes.

All supplies that were donated from the different hospitals ended up in Red Oak thanks to people like Susane Cooner, CEO of Audubon County Hospital, who drove hours to collect them and drop them off.

“Well, this is something that gave our staff at the hospital in Audubon just a real good morale boost,” Cooner said. “Because we all were sitting around trying to figure out what we could do and then we got a message from Ron here at the hospital and thought this is something we could all do.”

Montgomery County Memorial Hospital’s CEO Ron Kloewen says he is proud of the work the hospitals did to make this happen.

“I’m just pleased and proud and grateful for the support people are giving for people in need. That’s what we do every day is help people in need. These folks have a great need and we have something to give, and that’s what it’s all about,” Kloewen said.

All donations and supplies will be shipped to Ukraine this Wednesday.

