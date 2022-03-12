Step-Up Omaha provides youth with new opportunities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For more than a decade, the Empowerment Network’s Step-Up program has connected youth and young adults to the working world.

The program has provided job training, paid internships, and leadership skills to thousands of students. The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to make adjustments to the program over the last two years, but this year the program is running at full steam.

John Jackson is the Step-Up program director, he says they started out with strong ambitions.

“Originally Step-Up was created as a crime prevention and crime reduction program,” Jackson said. “Now we’re in our 15th year. We look to connect as many young people between the ages of 14 and 21 with job opportunities. Internships give them the opportunity to do some networking to get exposure to programs and employee worksites they may not otherwise have been exposed to.”

Marquise Southward was in the Step-Up program for three years. The experience he gained there helped him land a job at the Hope Center.

“It made me figure out what I really wanted to do, so now that I’m working with kids, I just want to keep doing it,” Southward said.

Working at the Hope Center, helping kids, and being a positive role model gives Marquise a chance to give back to the community. He has plans to continue his education and work to become a dental hygenist.

“I’m at Metro right now. I’m doing my generals right now, probably transfer out to a dental school or university.”

“We know we’ve made a positive impact on our young people,” Jackson said. “And then they turn around and make positive impacts on the community contribute to young people coming up behind them, and they can also direct and guide them as well.”

Cristal Orozco is a sophomore at UNO. Cristal says the Step-Up program gave her job experience and helped her overcome her shyness.

“Cause now in my job I have to call patients, telling them ‘hey you have a meeting’ or ‘hey you have an appointment at this day,’ so it makes me feel more confident about myself making those calls,” Cristal said.

Cristal plans to be a physician’s assistant. Thousands of students and young adults have been involved in the Step-Up program.

The program director says it’s working.

“Not always thinking in terms of what are we keeping them from, but also what are we giving them exposure to,“ Jackson added. “And I think that’s the other part of the puzzle we always have to consider.”

Officials say they plan to expand the program into Council Bluffs.

There is still time to apply for the Step-Up program. The deadline has been extended to March 18. Organizers are also looking for companies or businesses that would offer internships to students and young adults.

