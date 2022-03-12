Advertisement

Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy locations are now ready to test people for COVID-19 and treat those who test positive with antiviral medicine.

It is part of the White House’s “Test-to-Treat” initiative.

More than 1,000 pharmacy clinic locations received COVID-19 antiviral pills this week.

The White house says both the COVID testing, and the oral medications are free.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill is for people 12 and older, while Merck’s is for adults only.

Anyone who tests positive in those age groups can be given the medication to take at home. The treatment works best when taken within a few days of the start of symptoms.

To find a participating location, people will be able to visit a Test-To-Treat website once it launches this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum...
Police: Man stabs 2 workers at New York’s MoMA and flees
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
AOH St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Omaha after two-year hiatus
Common Senses Festival
Common Senses Festival has long-awaited debut
Omaha's Sunday Forecsat
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly evening, warming up Sunday