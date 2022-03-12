Omaha fire department investigates Friday morning house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Friday morning house fire.

Fire crews were dispatched at 9:13 a.m. to a single-family home near 124th Ave Circle and Yates Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews noted smoke and flames showing from the home. The Omaha Fire Department says there was a heavy fire load inside the home and crews had difficulty finding the seat of the fire. The fire was extinguished after defensive operations were declared.

All occupants of the home evacuated before fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Omaha Fire Department estimates a value loss of $244, 700.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

