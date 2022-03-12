Advertisement

Elkhorn North wins another Class B state championship

Britt Prince
Britt Prince(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn North goes back-to-back in the school’s second year, winning the Class B state championship again.

The Wolves beat Skutt Catholic 49-36 in the third meeting this year between the two schools. They split the previous two meetings.

Elkhorn North held Skutt Catholic to just five points in each of the first two quarters, it was 17-10 at the half.

Britt Prince scored 21 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams was sitting behind the Elkhorn North bench.

The Huskers are one off 22 programs to offer Britt a scholarship.

Hannah Nadgwick also had ten points for Elkhorn North, Peyton McCabe led the Skyhawks with 13 points.

These two didn’t lose anyone else this season.

