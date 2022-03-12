Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working to get body cameras

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is working on getting body cameras for their deputies.

It’s been a goal of Sheriff Thomas Wheeler who says the body cam trend was born out of expectations of the public for law enforcement to be held accountable for their actions when performing their duties.

He says in more recent years law enforcement officers have realized body cameras benefit them against artificial complaints from the community.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to start implementing body cameras in the next three months.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.