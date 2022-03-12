David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, warming this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A real winter chill in the air this morning as temperatures fell off into the single digits with wind chills near -10 at times. However, we will see a warming trend kick in today helping us to flip back to more Spring-like weather. It will still be chilly all day, but warmer than Friday. Winds will begin to crank up late this morning into the afternoon out of the southwest, gusting up to 30mph at times. That will help to kick-start our warm-up, with temperatures warming to around 44 in the metro. That still comes in below average, but more than 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will die down overnight, but it will not be quite as cold with lows near 30.

Even warmer conditions are expected on Sunday with more sunshine. Winds will be lighter as well, making for a very pleasant afternoon. Temperatures start off near 30, but we should warm into the middle or even upper 60s across the area by the afternoon. By late in the day, southeast winds may gust up to 20mph.

A weak cold front will bring a slight cool down for Monday, but temperatures still come in above average with highs in the middle 50s. We climb back to near 60 by Tuesday. Strong southwest winds on Wednesday will bring us potentially the warmest weather of the week, with highs jumping to around 70 degrees. We do have our eyes on a storm system coming in Thursday and Friday. Right now it appears the bulk of that system will pass to our south but could bring a few rain showers to the area along with slightly cooler conditions.

