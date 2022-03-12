Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly evening, warming up Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid morning across the metro with lows in the single digits. Morning sunshine and a south wind helped push temperatures back into the 30s, but we still ended up on the chilly side with temperatures well below average. Wind chills have been in the 20s for most of the afternoon, and we’ll stay chilly and breezy for the evening hours. Winds will eventually die down overnight, with lows in the upper 20s. Thankfully not nearly as cold as this morning.

We finally turn the corner on this chilly weather Sunday. We start with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30, but sunny skies lead to a quick warm-up. Reading should reach the 40s by 10am, 50s by Noon, and jump into the 60s for the afternoon. Highs should reach the mid to upper 60s for much of the area, right around 66° in the metro.

A weak cold front will move through on Monday, turning winds back to the north. Those winds become a bit breezy in the afternoon, but temperatures should still be relatively mild, topping out in the middle 50s. The rest of the week remains Spring-like, with highs in the 60s to nearly 70 at times. There is a chance for some spotty showers Thursday into Friday, but rainfall amounts don’t appear all the impressive for the metro area at this time.

