Creighton is headed to the BIG EAST Championship with an 85-58 win against #11 Providence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a time not too long ago Creighton was picked eighth in the BIG EAST preseason poll, Saturday night the Bluejays will play in the BIG EAST championship game. They’ll do it without Ryan Nembhard which also speaks volumes, the team is 4-2 since he two broke bones at Saint John’s in late February.

Creighton finished the first half on a 17-2 run to lead by 15 at the half, they then opened the second half on an 18-2 run. Combined that’s a 35-4 run from the 5:30 mark of the first half to the 14:24 mark of the second half.

Alex O’Connell scored 18 points including 4-6 from the arc, Arthur Kaluma had 17 points. Both Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander both delivered 15 point performances. Defense though is where the biggest difference was made, Providence only shot 31% including 3-24 from the arc.

Creighton will play in its fourth BIG EAST championship game Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

