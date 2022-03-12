Advertisement

Creighton is headed to the BIG EAST Championship with an 85-58 win against #11 Providence

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a time not too long ago Creighton was picked eighth in the BIG EAST preseason poll, Saturday night the Bluejays will play in the BIG EAST championship game. They’ll do it without Ryan Nembhard which also speaks volumes, the team is 4-2 since he two broke bones at Saint John’s in late February.

Creighton finished the first half on a 17-2 run to lead by 15 at the half, they then opened the second half on an 18-2 run. Combined that’s a 35-4 run from the 5:30 mark of the first half to the 14:24 mark of the second half.

Alex O’Connell scored 18 points including 4-6 from the arc, Arthur Kaluma had 17 points. Both Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander both delivered 15 point performances. Defense though is where the biggest difference was made, Providence only shot 31% including 3-24 from the arc.

Creighton will play in its fourth BIG EAST championship game Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

Britt Prince
Elkhorn North wins another Class B state championship
Roncalli Catholic
Friday’s six basketball state championships
Nate Germonprez
Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Nate Germonprez
Roncalli Catholic
State basketball features semifinals in Class A girls and Class B boys