Council Bluffs teacher with family in Ukraine shares story in hopes of getting US Government to help her home country

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - For 12 years Yulia Schamel has been a staple in the Council Bluffs school district.

She’s originally from Ukraine—where her parents and sisters are all still living.

“Every morning I wake up and I look if I have a message we are ok,” said Yulia Schamel.

Her phone has become more of a lifeline. It’s the only way she knows how her family is doing. She even gets updates like this from the local government in her hometown—warning here when the air-raid sirens go off.

When attacks are near—her family gets a red text.

“So they were supposed to go to the cellars or bomb shelters and then when it’s done they receive this message.”

Schamel says that’s not so easy for her parents that live in an apartment building with no elevators. She says their health has left them unable to leave the country and unable to get to safety.

She says the past couple of days have been especially difficult.

“They start kind of giving up and they said they can not go up and down. We are just going to stay in the apartment and whatever happens, happens.”

Schamel says she wants people here at home to know the truth of what’s unfolding in her home country.

“When they start bombing the buildings where people live and the hospitals and the daycare buildings, that’s when it gets really scary.”

She hopes the story of her family and millions of other stories of the people of Ukraine grab the attention of U.S. leaders.

“We are asking for other countries, us included to cover the sky for our innocent people, people who have nothing to do with the military or anything. We are just protecting our country. We want safety,” said Schamel.

