Advertisement

Council Bluffs teacher with family in Ukraine shares story in hopes of getting US Government to help her home country

A metro area teacher is concerned for her family in Ukraine
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - For 12 years Yulia Schamel has been a staple in the Council Bluffs school district.

She’s originally from Ukraine—where her parents and sisters are all still living.

“Every morning I wake up and I look if I have a message we are ok,” said Yulia Schamel.

Her phone has become more of a lifeline. It’s the only way she knows how her family is doing. She even gets updates like this from the local government in her hometown—warning here when the air-raid sirens go off.

When attacks are near—her family gets a red text.

“So they were supposed to go to the cellars or bomb shelters and then when it’s done they receive this message.”

Schamel says that’s not so easy for her parents that live in an apartment building with no elevators. She says their health has left them unable to leave the country and unable to get to safety.

She says the past couple of days have been especially difficult.

“They start kind of giving up and they said they can not go up and down. We are just going to stay in the apartment and whatever happens, happens.”

Schamel says she wants people here at home to know the truth of what’s unfolding in her home country.

“When they start bombing the buildings where people live and the hospitals and the daycare buildings, that’s when it gets really scary.”

She hopes the story of her family and millions of other stories of the people of Ukraine grab the attention of U.S. leaders.

“We are asking for other countries, us included to cover the sky for our innocent people, people who have nothing to do with the military or anything. We are just protecting our country. We want safety,” said Schamel.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

AOH St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Omaha after two-year hiatus
Common Senses Festival
Common Senses Festival has long-awaited debut
Omaha's Sunday Forecsat
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly evening, warming up Sunday
Chilly evening, warming up Sunday
Loads of Love event at Omaha church
Loads of Love event at Omaha church