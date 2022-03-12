Advertisement

2 race horses euthanized, others quarantined at Fonner Park

(WOWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Two horses were euthanized after they became ill this week at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

A barn where more than 100 horses are kept is on a 21-day quarantine because of the illness.

Fonner Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak says the park is waiting for test results to determine the cause of the illness. He said the quarantine is a precautionary measure.

One of the horses was euthanized on Wednesday and another on Thursday after they developed high temperatures and had mobility issues.

Eight horses were scratched from Friday afternoon’s racing at the park.

