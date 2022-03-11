Ukraine crisis reminds refugee in Omaha of experiences during U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the crisis in Ukraine unfolds, one young woman in Omaha is watching closely with concern. She knows all too well about the mass exodus happening daily and the fight for freedom.

“I’m the only one here. My family is there in Afghanistan,” she said.

The country is now in the hands of the Taliban. For her family’s protection, she wants to remain unidentified. For the purpose of this story, we’ll call her “Taara.”

Every day, she fears for her family.

“Now it’s like prison for them — they can’t go outside,” Taara said.

The prison she’s referring to is Sharia law; it’s how the Taliban is ruling since taking back power in August, when President Biden ended the 20-year war, ordering all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. Taara says the change for women and girls was immediate.

“I saw them everywhere, having their guns on their shoulders, and they were like watching that, and they were like, ‘Yeah, we did it! Now you are under our rule,” Taara said.

She was immediately brought back to her childhood, she said, recalling a time when the Taliban’s harsh rule imposed severe restrictions on women.

“I remember that when I was 6 or 7, Afghanistan was like women were like — they had no choice for anything, for education for work,” she said.

No choice — not even basic freedoms or rights.

“Even they were not allowed to go outside alone. No one was happy — not females, not male,” she said, crying.

Taara said it was a struggle just to survive.

“The fear of dead every minute, and you were not sure you can see your loved ones one more time or not,” she said.

Now, the fear is back.

“Recently, I talked to my sisters and they were so frightened and scared,” Taara said.

Just five months into the takeover, United Nations Human Rights experts say Taliban leaders in Afghanistan are “institutionalizing large-scale and systematic, gender-biased discrimination and violence against women and girls.”

“They are not changed, if they cannot respect a woman in public place they hit women they hit men and they have like they think they have the right to do anything,” said Taara.

In the days following Kabul’s fall, Taara’s family knew they had to get out of the country.

“Although it was not a good situation, we had a happy life,” she said.

A life they left behind. They went to the Kabul airport, counting on the ties they had with the U.S. to escape.

“The way I come here is through my father’s work,” Taara said. “The problem was to rush at the gates.”

In that rush, Taara got through, but her family did not. She still remembers the last words from her parents: “No, daughter. You need to go. I’m happy any one of you guys are safe and happy in another country. So if you have the chance, you should go.”

Now in the U.S., and in Omaha, Taara is safe and free, but her heart is still back in Afghanistan.

“I usually talk to them every day,” Taara said.

Every day, she wonders if it will be their last conversation.

“My mom said the situation is not good. The Taliban came to their neighborhood,” Taara said. “I’m from a family that is seven daughters. I have seven sisters, you know?” Taara said, breaking down in tears. “I love my country, but I just lost my hope from that place.”

With the help of Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Taara is working to start a new life in Omaha. She hopes to find a good job, so she can save money to send to her family with the hope of sending them to the safety of another country.

In a study released in February, the Association for Wartime Allies reported the United States evacuated 3% of Afghans who worked for the U.S. Government and applied for special visas, leaving behind an estimated 78,000.

