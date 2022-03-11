Disaster proclaimed in southwest Iowa county after avian influenza found in commercial flock

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a disaster proclamation for Taylor County after the USDA confirms a case of avian influenza at a commercial layer flock.

The proclamation authorizes the use of several state agencies, including Homeland Security and the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, to track, contain, dispose and disinfect the affected areas.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the virus was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Taylor County. The flock contains roughly 919,000 egg-laying chickens and is the first case in 2022 in an Iowa egg-laying facility.

Secretary Mike Naig with the Department of Agriculture says state resources are prepared to handle the incident.

“While this additional case of HPAI is not unexpected, we have prepared for this and are working closely with USDA and livestock producers to control and eradicate this disease from our state,” said Secretary Naig. “This is a difficult time for poultry producers. We will continue to support them and emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on farms and around poultry to help prevent the spread of this disease.”

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture, there is no immediate concern for public health and it is still safe to eat poultry products.

Any producers who suspect avian influenza in their flocks should contact a veterinarian.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.