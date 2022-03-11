Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day parade returns Saturday morning

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the parade was thwarted by the pandemic for two years, Omaha’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration is all set for Saturday morning in the Old Market.

The parade will get underway at 10 a.m., starting at 15th and Harney streets, proceeding south at 11th Street to Howard Street, then west to 14th Street.

There will also be a post-parade event afterwards at Annie’s Irish Pub, located in the Capitol District at 11th Street and Capitol Avenue.

Park Omaha will have discounted parking — available for $1 per hour — at the Park 1 garage and lot at 10th and Jackson streets and at Park 4 located at 15th and Douglas streets.

Traditionally Omaha’s first parade of the year, it is sponsored by the Father Flanagan Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

“The parade is a great family event with many creative floats, marching bands and drill teams, costumed performers, Irish Dancers, and much more,” said Tim Lonergan, president of the AOH Omaha division.

