Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Omaha police need your help in finding a bank robbery suspect
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a man who robbed a Centris Federal Credit Union.

It happened around 2:30 near 114th Street and Chicago Circle.

According to police, the suspect is a white male 20-30 years old. Witnesses say he was wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker with a hood, has a blonde ponytail, and is roughly six feet tall.

Police say he passed a note to the teller demanding cash. After getting the money he fled the bank on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

AOH St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to Omaha after two-year hiatus
Common Senses Festival
Common Senses Festival has long-awaited debut
Omaha's Sunday Forecsat
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly evening, warming up Sunday
Chilly evening, warming up Sunday
Loads of Love event at Omaha church
Loads of Love event at Omaha church