Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a man who robbed a Centris Federal Credit Union.

It happened around 2:30 near 114th Street and Chicago Circle.

According to police, the suspect is a white male 20-30 years old. Witnesses say he was wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker with a hood, has a blonde ponytail, and is roughly six feet tall.

Police say he passed a note to the teller demanding cash. After getting the money he fled the bank on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

