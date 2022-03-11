Iowa Secretary of State asks residents to update addresses

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Secretary of State is asking residents to update their addresses to keep voter registration records up to date.

Secretary of State Paul Pate says the process to update and maintain Iowa’s voter registration records is underway. Notices to more than 100,000 registered voters were sent recently to Iowa residents who have filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service.

Voters who received the notice in the mail should indicate if the new address is incorrect. The notices must then be returned to a county auditor’s office.

Pate says it’s an important yearly procedure to stay in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act.

