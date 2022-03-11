Friday’s six basketball state championships

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a full schedule at Pinnacle bank Arena with six title games Friday and six more Saturday. A combination of both girls and boys, a different setup. In Class A girls Fremont finished their game against Lincoln Southwest on a 13-2 run to win the program’s first title 37-32. Taylor McCabe led everyone with 16 points.

In Class B boys Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37 for the program’s second championship, the other was in 1996.

Quincy Evans led Roncalli Catholic with 16 points on 6-9 shooting, Jacob Orr had 12 points and six rebounds. The Pride outscored the Skyhawks in every quarter and they are the only team to beat Skutt Catholic this season, it happened twice.

In Girls C1, North Bend Central won a third straight state title beating Lincoln Lutheran in overtime 35-31. Kaitlyn Emanuel led the Tigers with 13 points.

