Former Omaha teacher in Poland providing help for Ukrainian refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Creighton Prep teacher is in Poland organizing efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. He’s asking for support from the Omaha community to continue to provide humanitarian relief for those caught up in the Russian invasion.

For three years, Father Damian Czerniak taught at Creighton Prep. Last summer he went back to his native Poland. Soon after, Russia decided to invade neighboring Ukraine, forcing its citizens to run for their lives and the lives of their children.

“They were fleeing with one bag out of the country and they brought almost nothing with them,” Czerniak said. “Even though they had their baggage, when they got into the train there was no place for bags.”

Father Damian says the refugees had to leave their baggage behind to make room for more people.

“I see hospitals bombed and destroyed, and like, what can I do? I can do nothing. But on the other hand, I can do a lot for the people who are here in Poland.”

Father Damian is helping Ukrainian refugees who are trying to find safety from the horrors of war. Father Damian is a member of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Poland. That organization has existed for 40 years helping refugees and others who are forced out of their homes.

“At Creighton Prep we have this great program - Faces of Christ. That’s the face of Christ these women and kids see. They are coming and they need our help immediately.”

Immediate help - food, shelter, and medical care - is provided in Jesuit homes in Poland.

It’s a retreat house that was transformed to host refugees. The 60-70 people come and they stay for a night, and the following day they just move on to the border in Poland.

Father Damian says they also provide food and medical supplies for those who stayed behind in Ukraine to fight. Fighting the humanitarian battle is tough, emotional, and sometimes it can be overwhelming.

“Sometimes I get the moments when I just sit down and I want to cry. I do as much as I can, and I see it’s not enough. And I am tired of getting tired, you know. Then I sit for 30 seconds and I say ‘Damian let’s go we need to move forward right.’ There’s more to do.

Father Damian is reaching out to the metro area and the Creighton Prep community for donations to support efforts of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Poland. All donations will go to help Ukrainian refugees.

