Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our warm up begins in time for the weekend

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST
MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Friday we’re on our way to warmer weather! We still have a cold start to get through on Saturday before we enjoy the warm up. We’ll start in the single digits, so if you’re heading out in the morning for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Downtown Omaha, bundle up! The parade starts at 10 and it will still be cold:

St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade(wowt)

We’ll still be cool Saturday with a warm up into the mid 40s and breezy conditions in the afternoon, but it will be a noticeable jump from the 20s and 30s of the last few days.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend for your outdoor plans with 60s, sunshine and less wind in store:

Sunday planner
Sunday planner(wowt)

A ridge of high pressure pushes out the cold and warms us back to the 50s and 60s starting Sunday through all of next work week... a 70 degree day next week isn’t out of the question:

Warm up
Warm up(wowt)

If you’re planning to get outdoors, factor in the wind! We’ll have several breezy to windy days coming with the warm up but we’ll eventually hit the 70s. Enjoy!

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Our next system to watch is here Thursday night. We don’t appear to cool much, still hanging on the 50s, but we’ll look ahead to showers Thursday into Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

