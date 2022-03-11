Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Grand Jury found no indication of crimes committed in 17 in-custody deaths that occurred in Douglas County.

According to a Friday news release from the Douglas County District Court, the Grand Jury convened Tuesday and complete its review on Thursday, returning a “no true bill” report in the matters of Thomas Headley, Mark Buda, Pah Leh, David Farley, Nigel Phillips, Victor Harman, Phillip Teplitsky, Trent Toline, Robert Condon, Eric Liao, Joshua Schmitt, Cesar Robledo, Robert Camacho, Jason Porter, Jose Cruz, Deven Telford, and Cody Wilbourn.

The determination means “the Grand Jury determined that there was not probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed in connection with the deaths of any of these individuals,” the release states.

No case information was immediately available for David Farley, Robert Condon, Joshua Schmitt, and Cesar Robledo.

Nebraska law requires that a Grand Jury investigate any death that occurs in the custody of law enforcement or while law enforcement are attempting to apprehend the person.

—

Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe contributed to this report.

