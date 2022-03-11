Advertisement

Nebraska conceal-carry permit changes bill clears first Unicameral hurdle

A bill to allow concealed carry without a permit moves forward in the Nebraska Legislature
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The filibuster failed, and gun rights advocates were granted a victory Friday as Nebraska state senators gave first-round approval to a bill that would allow you to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

LB-773, approved 35-9, also seeks to remove the fee and safety training requirement. Debate on the change stretched more than nine hours over the last two days.

At times, it got personal, prompting a scolding from State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

“Obviously, we need to have some ‘momsplaining’ in here instead of the mansplaining that continues to go on in here. As a mom, I would have sent everybody to their rooms until everybody can get back together and be kinder to one another. This is ridiculous. Where are the adults in this room?” she said.

Two more votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill still faces some obstacles, including disagreement over an amendment that is supported by the Omaha Police Department.

More than 20 other conservative states already have made similar changes to their gun laws. Friday’s vote came one day after Alabama became the 22nd state to pass such a law.

At least three other states have measures pending.

Nebraska already allows legal gun owners to carry their weapons in the open in most public places.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

