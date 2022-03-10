Advertisement

YMCA of Greater Omaha gets its first female leader

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rebecca Deterding has been named as the next President and CEO of the Omaha YMCA - the first woman to lead the organization in its 154-year history.

Deterding has served in several roles with the Omaha YMCA, including as its CFO for more than six years. She then became interim CEO in 2021 after Chris Tointon, the previous CEO, left the organization for the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

“I don’t take this position lightly because we are at such a pivotal point in our organization,” Deterding said. “As we continue to recover from the impact of the last two years, I remain excited and hopeful for what the future will bring and look forward to setting that strategic vision with our dedicated staff and volunteers. Being from the Midwest, I love this community. I am honored to serve in a place that I call home in such a meaningful way.”

Deterding says she will develop a plan to backfill her former role as she transitions into the CEO position.

