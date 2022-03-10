Advertisement

Video shows NSP cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm

NSP Cruiser Cam video shows the moment of impact, when a semi hit the cruiser. The trooper saw the out of control semi and was able to get out of the way.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Newly released video shows the moment of impact when an out-of-control semitruck slammed into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser during a snowstorm in December 2021.

NSP said Trooper James Roberts was responding to a crash between a semi and SUV near Elm Creek on Interstate 80 the evening of December 10. While responding to that crash, Trooper Roberts had parked his patrol unit in the median. Another semi then jack-knifed while approaching the crash scene and struck the patrol unit, totaling it.

“Incredible job by Trooper Roberts to stay alert, recognize the oncoming danger, and get himself and others out of the way,” the State Patrol said in a social media post Thursday.

The vehicle smashed into the cruiser from behind. Trooper Roberts had been in front of his vehicle. The moment of impact happened about six seconds after the trooper ran out of the way.

Thankfully Trooper Roberts was not injured, nor was the semi driver.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” Colonel John Bolduc said in a press release issued shortly after the incident. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

Cruiser hit
Cruiser hit

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working to get body cameras
Council bluffs teacher ukraine
Council Bluffs teacher with family in Ukraine shares story in hopes of getting US Government to help her home country
Man sentenced for killing woman, burning body on reservation
Western Iowa Hospitals partner to donate supplies to Ukraine
Step-up program
Step-Up Omaha provides youth with new opportunities