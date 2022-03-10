Saunders County Sheriff candidate lives in two counties

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re two months from the primary, and campaign season is heating up. In Nebraska, you can run for a county office and live in another county at the same time, but one candidate decided to live in both.

Curt Prohaska is a republican candidate for Saunders County Sheriff and his campaign filing shows a home address in Lancaster County. But Prohaska is registered to vote in Saunders County where he rents a house in Ashland.

“I live in both places,” Prohaska said. “I live in Lancaster county, and I also live in the Ashland residence, and matter of fact I pay rent and just got done paying my water bill. We plan on moving into this house after we get our property sold and we’re getting our feet in place to be saunders county residents. And part of that being a saunders county resident I get to vote there as well.”

A part-time Saunders County deputy, Prohaska says he’ll be moving to Saunders County full-time regardless of the primary outcome.

Any elected county official in Nebraska must live in that county when they are sworn into office.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.