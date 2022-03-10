Residents concerned with car crashes on Spaulding Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a startling wake-up call for a Benson homeowner. A car crashed into his house and he fears it won’t be the last time.

At home near 55th and Spaulding when a car crashed into his front door, homeowner Joel Hauge could have gotten his bell rung - or worse.

“And they plowed through the privacy fence directly into the block of the house and that’s what saved the car from actually going into the house,” Hauge said.

Afterward, Joel has been spending time outside taking video of passing vehicles he believes traveling faster than 25 miles an hour.

When that speeding driver demolished his front porch, Joel was in his bedroom. He worries the next vehicle that goes off-road will hit him in bed.”

So far, most crashes on this block of Spaulding stay on the street.

“Yep I had my mom’s car was hit, my daughter’s car was hit, actually her car was hit twice,” neighbor Claudette Ward said.

Ward isn’t alone. City accident records show that on Spaulding from 52nd to 60th streets, there have been nine crashes into parked vehicles in the last seven years.

“What would you like to see? Maybe a couple of speed bumps because they just zoom on down this hill, especially in the morning time.”

Omaha’s traffic engineer says there haven’t been any traffic calming requests or studies along Spaulding in the past 20 years.

“Need somebody to come out, somebody to just step in and come look at the area, check something out please just help,” Hauge said.

But the up and down of that eight-block stretch makes the street less suitable for speed bumps. So, Joel says to try something else to slow traffic.

“Stop signs just anything to try to fix the problem. Shouldn’t have to come to this for people to slow down.”

The city plans to conduct a traffic study to collect data on vehicle numbers and speeds that will help determine the next steps. Joel hopes solutions can be found before he loses his next steps.

City statistics reveal 44 crashes along the eight-block stretch of Spaulding in the last seven years. Neighbors can sign a petition for speed humps, but if traffic engineers determine those aren’t feasible, then a four-way stop could be installed at 55th street.

