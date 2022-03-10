Advertisement

Report released exploring immigration law in Nebraska

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska has released a new report exploring immigration law in Nebraska.

The publication is a resource for attorneys and advocates working on behalf of Nebraska’s immigrant communities.

According to a release, “Immigration Law Intersections with Case Law in Nebraska” was authored by ACLU of Nebraska Immigration Legal Fellow Jane Seu and explains influential Nebraska Supreme Court cases and their effects on immigrants’ daily lives.

“Immigration law is largely established at the federal level, but this report shows how state law can intersect with federal immigration law and how our local policies affect the everyday lives of our neighbors, friends and family members who are immigrants,” Seu said in a release from the ACLU. “Most Nebraskans believe everyone deserves to be treated like a neighbor. I hope this report highlights new routes to improving immigrants’ rights and lives statewide.”

The report has been distributed to to nearly two dozen Nebraska organizations that work frequently with immigrants and advocate legally on their behalf.

