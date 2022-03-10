Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for 2020 Hy-Vee shooting

Jacob Muhle, 24, pleaded guilty to numerous charges
By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is sentenced to decades in prison for shooting in a Hy-Vee grocery store.

Jacob Muhle, 23, is sentenced to 42-to-62 years in prison. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s nearly 50.

The shooting took place at the Hy-Vee near 180th and Q Street in March 2020.

As part of the presentence investigation, it was learned that before he shot at people at Hy-Vee, he had stopped at one of the nearby Millard schools, but it was closed.

Muhle pleaded guilty to a number of charges. The judge sentenced him to 42 years - much of it mandatory - meaning he won’t be eligible for parole for 26 years.

In a letter, Muhle told the court that he had remorse, that he suffered from autism and depression, and was planning for suicide by cop that day.

A man accused of shooting in a Hy-Vee grocery store is sentenced

He put bullets in two cars before entering the grocery store. That’s where Tom Wenzl ended up tackling him.

The victim asked the court for a softer and less harsh sentence.

6 News asked if he heard about the school connection before.

“That was all new to me,” Wenzl said. “That kind of made my thought process a little different when I heard that. I wasn’t thinking about my safety, I was just trying to defuse the situation. I have all the empathy in the world, I guess that’s one of my problems. He was in a bad place, and I’ve been there and I know how it is.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working to get body cameras
Council bluffs teacher ukraine
Council Bluffs teacher with family in Ukraine shares story in hopes of getting US Government to help her home country
Man sentenced for killing woman, burning body on reservation