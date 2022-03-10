Omaha man sentenced for 2020 Hy-Vee shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is sentenced to decades in prison for shooting in a Hy-Vee grocery store.
Jacob Muhle, 23, is sentenced to 42-to-62 years in prison. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s nearly 50.
The shooting took place at the Hy-Vee near 180th and Q Street in March 2020.
As part of the presentence investigation, it was learned that before he shot at people at Hy-Vee, he had stopped at one of the nearby Millard schools, but it was closed.
Muhle pleaded guilty to a number of charges. The judge sentenced him to 42 years - much of it mandatory - meaning he won’t be eligible for parole for 26 years.
In a letter, Muhle told the court that he had remorse, that he suffered from autism and depression, and was planning for suicide by cop that day.
He put bullets in two cars before entering the grocery store. That’s where Tom Wenzl ended up tackling him.
The victim asked the court for a softer and less harsh sentence.
6 News asked if he heard about the school connection before.
“That was all new to me,” Wenzl said. “That kind of made my thought process a little different when I heard that. I wasn’t thinking about my safety, I was just trying to defuse the situation. I have all the empathy in the world, I guess that’s one of my problems. He was in a bad place, and I’ve been there and I know how it is.”
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.