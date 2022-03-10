Omaha, Council Bluffs need lifeguards for upcoming summer season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After two tough years for city pools, Omaha and Council Bluffs are preparing for the upcoming season and ramping up recruitment to hire lifeguards.

“Both pools that we have are normally open seven days a week, and we were short staffed, so we closed one pool on a Monday, and Katelman pool on Tuesdays, so each pool was only open six days a week,” says Mike Bond, the Aquatics Coordinator for the City of Council Bluffs.

This year, the cities could see some of the same issues.

“We struggled to get lifeguards in based on COVID, based on not having our pools open the year previous to that, and we’re seeing kind of the same thing this year, not as many kids are applying as in the past, we’re probably about halfway to where we probably want to be right now,” says City of Omaha Recreation Manager Chris Haberling.

Omaha needs 300 lifeguards in order for all the outdoor pools to be open full time and to be fully staffed. Council Bluffs needs 45.

Haberling says they started recruiting guards as soon as last summer ended, and also began offering new incentives.

“We have increased the base wage for all of our new staff, as well as giving raises to anybody who comes back from last year, we’re hoping to retain a lot of our staff, our staff last year did an amazing job for us,” he says.

Bond says Council Bluffs increased its hourly pay for guards by $3 last year, and they hope to continue a bonus program they’ve had for the last few years, too. Bond says they just need approval from HR.

“So, if our returning people recommend a lifeguard, and we hire them and they stay there the whole season, then the returning or veteran lifeguard gets the bonus,” Bond says.

For the first time, Omaha lifeguards will also get free access to all public pools and all City of Omaha community centers for the season. And if they work the entire season, the city will reimburse them for their training courses.

“Last year we made it to roughly 230 lifeguards so we’re shooting for at least what we got last year, 230, so we can open up at least that many pools,” Haberling adds.

“That’s the first time in my 46 years working for the pools here in Council Bluffs that we have ever been closed one day a week and not been fully staffed, so we’re hoping that was an anomaly and that we can fully staff this year,” Bond adds.

