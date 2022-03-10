Advertisement

Nebraska state senators debate need for reservoir between Omaha, Lincoln

Lawmakers debate on the construction of the Ashland Reservoir
By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Senators debated plans Wednesday for an enormous reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln.

During discussion on the Unicameral floor called it a “generational vision” to be celebrated. Others worry it will be a pet project for rich people and not available to the public.

The official plan outlined in LB-1023 calls for a 4,000-acre reservoir to be built near the Platte River around Ashland. A number of lawmakers believe a private-public partnership would create a long-lasting economic impact around the water.

“At the end of the day, this is a generational opportunity for us to change the trajectory of this state and provide a new recreational opportunity for citizens of the state of Nebraska,” said State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln.

Several senators questioned the need — especially for those who believe the water, which would be similar in size to Lake Okoboji, is a way to keep young people from leaving Nebraska.

“I’m skeptical that the problem to tourism and attraction and retention to Nebraska is a lake,” said State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair called for accessibility.

“We need to make this accessible to the people and not just commercial property — that it’s not already picked out for certain people and businesses, he said. “Make it accessible for the people of Nebraska.”

The total ask is $200 million, and the Ashland Reservoir is only part of it: $100 million would go toward propping up current tourist attractions, adding a marina to Lake McConaughy and building an event center off the Niobrara River; and $20 million would be used to study the feasibility of the Ashland Reservoir.

“I don’t think any of us — besides Sen. Wishart and Sen. McKinney — will be alive long enough to see a lake built by Ashland,” said State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard.

“Maybe vision is expensive,” said State Sen. Bob Hilkemann of Omaha. “I think about it as I’ve driven down the corridor, that if we would have done something 50 years ago — bold, audacious, and spent dollars — we probably wouldn’t know the boundary lanes between Omaha and Lincoln today.”

