Metro Transit begins Thursday service with some routes on detour

(PHOTO: @rideORBT on Twitter)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:32 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Due to Thursday’s forecasted snowfall, Metro Transit will begin services with some routes out detour.

The affected routes are:

  • Route 3
  • Route 5
  • Route 8
  • Route 14
  • Route 24
  • Route 26
  • Route 30
  • Route 35
  • Route 36
  • Route 98

In a release, Metro says it will monitor road conditions throughout the day and make any necessary adjustments.

Riders are encouraged to check Metro’s website for any service changes or lifting of detours as conditions improve.

Stay on track with the latest 6 First Alert Weather forecast here.

