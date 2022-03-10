Metro Transit begins Thursday service with some routes on detour

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Due to Thursday’s forecasted snowfall, Metro Transit will begin services with some routes out detour.

The affected routes are:

Route 3

Route 5

Route 8

Route 14

Route 24

Route 26

Route 30

Route 35

Route 36

Route 98

In a release, Metro says it will monitor road conditions throughout the day and make any necessary adjustments.

Riders are encouraged to check Metro’s website for any service changes or lifting of detours as conditions improve.

