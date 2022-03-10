Advertisement

Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot

A man is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting fire to a boat in Omaha
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 43-year-old man has been accused of arson after he allegedly set fire to a boat outside of a used-car dealership last month.

Jason Kier was formally charged Thursday in Douglas County Court with first-degree arson. Court documents state that the fire he allegedly set Feb. 18 near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street spread to a building.

Police said security camera video captured the act and that the business owner’s relative identified the man as Kier.

6 News has since learned this is not an isolated incident.

Two protection orders were on file against Kier from that family member and another person, who claimed Kier had done things like break into their home, left strange messages at the business. The records state that he was also accused of setting up several Facebook accounts in an attempt to pass himself off as one family member and that he passed by their homes and business many times, yelling profanities.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to violating one of those protection orders and was sentenced to one day in jail. His bond was set at $500,000, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 11.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working to get body cameras
Council bluffs teacher ukraine
Council Bluffs teacher with family in Ukraine shares story in hopes of getting US Government to help her home country
Man sentenced for killing woman, burning body on reservation