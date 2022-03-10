Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 43-year-old man has been accused of arson after he allegedly set fire to a boat outside of a used-car dealership last month.

Jason Kier was formally charged Thursday in Douglas County Court with first-degree arson. Court documents state that the fire he allegedly set Feb. 18 near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street spread to a building.

Police said security camera video captured the act and that the business owner’s relative identified the man as Kier.

6 News has since learned this is not an isolated incident.

Two protection orders were on file against Kier from that family member and another person, who claimed Kier had done things like break into their home, left strange messages at the business. The records state that he was also accused of setting up several Facebook accounts in an attempt to pass himself off as one family member and that he passed by their homes and business many times, yelling profanities.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to violating one of those protection orders and was sentenced to one day in jail. His bond was set at $500,000, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 11.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.