LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car

Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two out-of-state women on I-80 after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in their car.

On Wednesday, around 2:38 p.m., members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a Toyota Camry for following too close on I-80 near MM 401.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said during the traffic stop, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and LSO investigators found 18.5 lbs of methamphetamine, 40 grams of fentanyl, used syringes, smaller amounts of individually packaged methamphetamine and $2,620 in cash.

LSO arrested 37-year-old Judith Ann Deandrade, of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Arica Marie Downs, of Rumford, Maine.

Both women were lodged in jail and are facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver more than 140 grams charges, possession of money while violating NRS 28-416 charges, as well as evading drug tax.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $800,000.

