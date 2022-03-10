Advertisement

Lee Enterprises directors re-elected despite hedge fund fight

FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's...
FILE - A pressman grabs a freshly printed paper off the press at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's printing facility in Maryland Heights, Mo. in this Nov. 11, 2008 file photo. The Post-Dispatch is also owned by Lee Enterprises. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Three directors at newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises have been reelected over the objections of the hedge fund that has been trying to buy the company since last fall.

Lee says its chairman, CEO, and lead independent director were all reelected as expected at its annual meeting Thursday, with each receiving support from more than 70% of the votes cast. Alden Global Capital had urged shareholders to vote against two of those directors after a judge blocked its effort to nominate its own directors.

Alden, which already owns more than 200 newspapers, probably won’t abandon its effort to buy Lee after this latest setback, but it wasn’t immediately clear what the New York-based hedge fund might try next.

According to its website, Lee publishes 77 daily newspapers — including the Omaha World-Herald, the Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, and Lincoln Journal-Star — in 26 states.

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working to get body cameras
Council bluffs teacher ukraine
Council Bluffs teacher with family in Ukraine shares story in hopes of getting US Government to help her home country
Man sentenced for killing woman, burning body on reservation