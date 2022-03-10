Advertisement

Jury selection in Rep. Fortenberry trial set for Wednesday

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.
Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, accused of lying to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal donation to his campaign from a foreign national.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld set the date in online court records posted earlier this week. Fortenberry’s trial had been set to begin Tuesday. The nine-term Republican has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he intentionally misled investigators about his knowledge of the campaign donation. Attorneys are still scheduled to meet with the judge on Tuesday to discuss the case.

The trial in California is predicted to last around four days.

The Congressman was indicted in October for allegedly lying to the FBI in connection to $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Fortenberry’s trial comes two months before Nebraska’s May 10 primary. He represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional district.

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working to get body cameras
Council bluffs teacher ukraine
Council Bluffs teacher with family in Ukraine shares story in hopes of getting US Government to help her home country
Man sentenced for killing woman, burning body on reservation