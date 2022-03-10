Jury selection in Rep. Fortenberry trial set for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, accused of lying to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal donation to his campaign from a foreign national.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld set the date in online court records posted earlier this week. Fortenberry’s trial had been set to begin Tuesday. The nine-term Republican has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he intentionally misled investigators about his knowledge of the campaign donation. Attorneys are still scheduled to meet with the judge on Tuesday to discuss the case.

The trial in California is predicted to last around four days.

The Congressman was indicted in October for allegedly lying to the FBI in connection to $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Fortenberry’s trial comes two months before Nebraska’s May 10 primary. He represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional district.

