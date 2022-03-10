Harrison County lifts burn ban

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Harrison County has lifted its burn ban as fire conditions improve.

The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency announced the end of the burn ban, allowing residents to resume open burning beginning Thursday.

The EMA still advises residents to use caution when burning. They say the recent rain and snow is likely only temporary relief from fire conditions. According to the EMA, Harrison County is still below its average precipitation and a return to worse fire conditions could be possible as spring approaches.

Open burning was banned in Harrison County on March 2 due to dry conditions. The EMA even advised residents to not throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles due to the risk of starting wildfires.

Residents are allowed to resume open burning except in cases where burning is prohibited in municipal city limits.

