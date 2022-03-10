Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Toledo Police confirm two people are dead after a pursuit ends in a crash on I-75 near Alexis Road.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police have confirmed two people are dead after a pursuit ended in a crash on an interstate highway in Ohio.

Toledo police told WTVG the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on northbound lanes of Interstate 75, and the fiery collision was caught on an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

ODOT released traffic camera footage showing the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi on I-75 following a police pursuit. Two people were killed.

The police report states the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver was originally traveling on the right side of traffic, but the vehicle turned around near an exit ramp and started going southbound in northbound lanes.

The vehicle hit at least 2 tractor-trailers, killing the driver and passenger after they were ejected. The drivers of the commercial vehicles sustained minor injuries. The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

The road reopened hours after the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
U.S. Ambassador to the UN knocks down Russian narrative that Ukraine has a biological weapons...
U.S. Ambassador down plays Russia's claim of bio labs in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian teachers are going above and beyond to keep a routine for their their students...
Ukrainian teachers use distant learning as war worsens
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities