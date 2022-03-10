Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly, windy Friday ahead of a warm stretch

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once again another storm system has mainly impacted areas to our S... With Eppley measuring only about a quarter inch of snow this brings our seasonal total to just over 10″ this season... on average we would have seen 2′ by now! This is likely around where we’ll end the winter count with only 10 days left in the winter season.

Seasonal snowfall
Seasonal snowfall(wowt)

Highs stay chilly through Friday in the upper 20s to low 30s... from here a warm up is in sight! Although we’ll have plenty of sun, our high of 31 in the Metro feels cold! Winds will gust out of the NW into the 20s and 30s for most of the day.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)
Windy Friday
Windy Friday(wowt)

A ridge of high pressure pushes out the cold and warms us back to the 50s and 60s starting Sunday through all of next work week... a 70 degree day next week isn’t out of the question:

Warm up
Warm up(wowt)

If you’re planning to get outdoors, factor in the wind! We’ll have several breezy to windy days coming with the warm up. Sunday is looking like the calmest one and the warmest day of the next four. Enjoy!

Best day for the outdoors
Best day for the outdoors(wowt)

Our next system to watch is here Thursday afternoon. We don’t appear to cool much, still hanging on the 50s and 60s, but we’ll look ahead to storm chances and showers Thursday into Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bank robbery suspect
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Douglas County Grand Jury returns no indictments in 17 in-custody deaths
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

Latest News

Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Frigid morning, warming this afternoon
Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our warm up begins in time for the weekend
Emily's Friday evening forecast
Friday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cold Friday, warming this weekend