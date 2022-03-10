Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly, windy Friday ahead of a warm stretch

MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once again another storm system has mainly impacted areas to our S... With Eppley measuring only about a quarter inch of snow this brings our seasonal total to just over 10″ this season... on average we would have seen 2′ by now! This is likely around where we’ll end the winter count with only 10 days left in the winter season.

Seasonal snowfall (wowt)

Highs stay chilly through Friday in the upper 20s to low 30s... from here a warm up is in sight! Although we’ll have plenty of sun, our high of 31 in the Metro feels cold! Winds will gust out of the NW into the 20s and 30s for most of the day.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Windy Friday (wowt)

A ridge of high pressure pushes out the cold and warms us back to the 50s and 60s starting Sunday through all of next work week... a 70 degree day next week isn’t out of the question:

Warm up (wowt)

If you’re planning to get outdoors, factor in the wind! We’ll have several breezy to windy days coming with the warm up. Sunday is looking like the calmest one and the warmest day of the next four. Enjoy!

Best day for the outdoors (wowt)

Our next system to watch is here Thursday afternoon. We don’t appear to cool much, still hanging on the 50s and 60s, but we’ll look ahead to storm chances and showers Thursday into Friday.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

