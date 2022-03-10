Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in tree-cutting death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - One worker was killed and another seriously injured during a tree-cutting incident Wednesday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Bennington Fire and Rescue were sent to the area of 162nd and Ida Street at 2:37 p.m. in response to an injured person. They say a tree had fallen on two workers with a tree-cutting crew.

Deputies found Mathew Thompson of Yutan, Neb. unresponsive and pinned under a large tree. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other worker hit by the tree was alert and suffered what deputies believed to be a broken leg or ankle. The injured worker was transported to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crew was working for Valley Corp and clearing an area for a construction project. While clearing the area, workers attempted to cut down a large tree, which then fell in the opposite direction that was intended and hit two of the workers. The tree fell directly on Thompson, killing him.

