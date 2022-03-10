6 First Alert Day: Light snow leads to slick roads for the morning drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On and off light snow is what the Omaha metro will deal with through the morning hours as we are just on the north side of a larger storm system. That will lead to some slick roads at times for the morning drive. Untreated and elevated surfaces are likely to be the worst. Snow will end in the early afternoon at the latest but most will likely be southeast of the metro by then.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

While most of us in the metro will likely stay below 1″ of snow with this event, but a few places in Sarpy county may make a run at 1.5″ near the Platte river.

Metro Snow (WOWT)

Snow Chances (WOWT)

Temperatures will struggle to warm today with the snow in the morning and the clouds in the afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind won’t be much of an issue today with a north breeze at 5-10 mph.

It will be another chilly night with snow on the ground tonight. Temps will fall into the upper teens to start Friday. Northwest wind gusts will pick up and hit 35 mph at times Friday too. That will likely keep temperatures below freezing for one more day.

Friday Wind (WOWT)

Warmer air moves in this weekend. Highs in the 40s are likely Saturday but they’ll jump into the lower 60s by Sunday!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

