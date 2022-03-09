Advertisement

Two die in Sarpy County multi-car crash

La Vista Police say two people have died following a multi-car crash
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people died Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash in La Vista.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning first responders were called to an intersection near 72nd and Harrison.

Police at the scene said six vehicles were involved in the fatal crash.

“Preliminary, we can tell a vehicle was northbound on 72nd Street, probably at a high rate of speed, and struck a vehicle from behind which caused a chain reaction,” said Capt. D.J Barcal with the La Vista Police Department. “We have two people who are deceased at the scene. One party was transported to the hospital as a precaution and the other drivers were able to walk away on their own.”

Chief Bob Lausten with the La Vista Police says the 72nd and Harrison Street intersection was closed as crews worked to clear the road. The intersection has since reopened.

Police said a man and a woman in separate vehicles died in the crash.

La Vista Police said they do have witnesses to the crash and are checking businesses in the area for security videos.

