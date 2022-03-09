Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly March air the rest of the week with snow likely

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees at any point the rest of the week. That means we’ll be stuck in the 20s not only this morning but much of the day today. Highs in the upper 20s with increasing clouds likely quickly this morning.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully winds won’t be all that strong today at 5-15 mph from the north.

Some light snow is possible this afternoon west of the metro but it likely won’t be much more than flurries. Later tonight after 6pm the snow chances slowly start to increase but overall it still won’t amount to much at all. The best chance of snow now lies in the 3am to noon window on our 6 First Alert Day Thursday.

First Alert Thursday
First Alert Thursday(WOWT)

Model trends continue to take the heaviest snow to the south of the metro. As of Wednesday morning, I’m now expecting up to 1.5″ at most in the metro with the heavier totals south near the Kansas border. Most of it will likely fall in the at 3am to Noon window. While the amounts have trended lower, I still think there will be impacts to the roads at times Thursday morning.

DMA Snow
DMA Snow(WOWT)

Quite a shift in models over the last 48 hours for sure. There likely won’t be much wind either so limited impacts from that at best. We’ll keep the First Alert Day going for now but watch for trends to continue south through the rest of the day.

Highs both Thursday and Friday will again struggle to reach the 30 degree mark and the wind will likely be more of a factor Friday. NW wind gusts likely get up near 35 mph at times during the day. That will put wind chills in the teens at best Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

With less snow likely Thursday, that will speed up our ability to warm up this weekend. We should see a big warm up between Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

